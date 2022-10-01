WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fall Festival at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum (TALA) happened in spite of the rainy weather that was forecasted.

Some vendors scheduled to attend decided to pull out of the event, but others showed up, rain or shine.

The final event is Sing for your Soul karaoke from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors had multiple chances to win contests for the different events. Some of the prizes include overnight ghost hunt tickets and flashlight, paranormal, and haunted house tours. The family-friendly event had a kids zone section, with arts and crafts for people of all ages.

“We feel like if we do more community events, bring people in, offer the community a chance to come in, have fun with their kids, do some shopping, sit around listen to some music, and just have a family day… we feel that’s very important for Lewis County,” said Rebecca Jordan-Gleason, TALA operations manager.

Jordan-Gleason says that Pumpkin Chunkin is the star of the fall fest this year. Proceeds from the charity event will benefit the residents for Christmas at the William R. Sharpe, Jr Hospital.