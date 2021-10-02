Fall festival returns to the Trans-Alleghany Lunatic Asylum

WESTON, W.Va. — Spooky season began with the turning of the calendar to October, and Lewis County’s spookiest venue got in the spirit on Saturday. After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, the Trans-Alleghany Lunatic Asylum welcomed back its Fall Festival.

“This kicks off my fall season. So, fall festival to me starts the season. So I’m super energized, super excited to be able to get back and to have vendors and people coming in.” Rebecca jordan-gleason, operations manager

Vendors lined up trucks along the front wall of the asylum with lots of Halloween-inspired crafts. Tables and booths showcased clothes, costumes, and other Halloween essentials for residents to come check out.

Of course, tour groups were led by tour guides in costume inside the asylum to check out the historic building. There, they learned about the history that happened inside the walls.

A tour group checking out a second-story balcony.

The asylum plans to have a number of different kinds of tours throughout the Halloween season. Masks are required to enter.