JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Jane Lew Lions Club will host their 8th annual Safety Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Jane Lew Park.

Photos from a previous Jane Lew Lions Club Safety Fair

Kids and adults will learn safety tips from various departments like the state and local police. The National Guard will have their rock climbing wall up for the kids. There will be snow cones, popcorn, face painting, bouncy houses and games. This family event is free and open to everyone.

“It’s really important to have resources and to know what the resources are that are available in our local communities. It’s a chance for them to come out, and learn new things and try new activities and have lots of fun, while learning about ways to stay safe in their community, in their home, in schools, and it’s a wonderful opportunity for families to come out and have fun together, and to learn about how to be safe,” said Debby Walker, Jane Lew Lions Club Safety Fair Coordinator.

Safety Fair Attendees & Activities:

HealthNet Helicopter Tour & Talk to Crew

Water & Boating Safety – Army Corp of Engineers

Children Games – Lewis County Blueprint Community

Health Professionals – blood pressure checks

Stonewall Jackson Hospital Poison Prevention

Bus Safety – Lewis County Schools Bus Garage

Rock Climbing Wall – National Guard Jane Lew Vol. Fire Department

Lewis Co. Sheriff’s Department

Lewis/Upshur Animal Shelter

West Virginia State Police

WVU Extension Services

Lewis County EMS

Jane Lew School

Magician Mark Clayton will be performing at the Safety Fair at Jane Lew Park. There will also be a free eye screening where you can find out if you should see an eye doctor.