ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort hosted a ribbon cutting event for a new mountain bike, e-bike and rental shop on Thursday.

Fat Tire Cycle and Sport is at the Division of Natural Resources Office on Resort Drive, open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Owners Matt and Mandy Bennett said they have always wanted to share their love of all things outdoor adventure with family, friends and the community.

“We’re so excited to be at the resort. We grew up in Lewis County, and this is such a wonderful place to come. People from all over are coming to enjoy the outdoors at Stonewall Resort, and we want to be able to help provide an opportunity for them to get on bikes and to make their own adventures here,” said Mandy Bennett, Fat Tire Cycle & Sport Co-owner.

They offer on and off-road bikes, e-bikes and kids’ bikes for rent that come with a helmet and hydration. There are over 14 miles of mountain biking trails at Stonewall Resort, and Fat Tire Cycle & Sport offers guided rides.