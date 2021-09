JANE LEW, W.Va. – The Jane Lew Manor Apartments complex in Jane Lew has been fully evacuated due to a fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but officials said that residents from 28 apartments will be displaced, and the State Fire Marshal will be alerted.

The fire began in a downstairs apartment and spread.

Damage from the Jane Lew apartment fire (WBOY image)

Departments from Jane Lew, Weston, Lost creek and Jacksons Mill responded to the fire.