JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) – One fundraiser by the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department that has taken a year to plan, is underway.

In the Lewis County Liquor Store, amongst all other bourbons, is one hand selected by the Jane Lew Fire Department. The bottle is marked with a unique white and yellow sticker on its side, which they call “The Chief”.

Each bottle is marked with the sticker shown above.

The fundraiser is in honor of the department’s late chief Eddie Taylor.

“He was the life of the party. He had a personality that just drew everybody to him, and one of the many things that he enjoyed in life was a good bourbon. The biggest thing obviously is drink responsible,

otherwise, you’ll be seeing us in an unfortunate situation that nobody wants; you know, we’re not trying to promote irresponsible actions for folks that are 21 and above, you know, we just… have a drink with the chief, that’s kind of the thought,” said J.D. Miller, Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter, Paramedic.

The barrel that was hand-picked by fire department officials produced 156 bottles. The bourbon is almost 60 dollars a bottle, and proceeds benefit the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department.