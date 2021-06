WESTON, W.Va. – A fire destroyed a house outside of Jane Lew early Saturday evening.

It happened on Lifes Run Road around 6 P.M.

Firefighters said the fire started in the garage and spread to the house.

A house on Lifes Run Road was destroyed in a fire.

Two people were home at the time and made it out safely.

Jackson’s Mill, Pricetown and Weston Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

Officials said the fire was not suspicious, and the house is a total loss.