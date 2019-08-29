Fireman’s Festival returning to Jane Lew

JANE LEW, W.Va. – Crews were spending Thursday afternoon setting up for the Jane Lew Fireman’s Festival.

The festival brings crafters from around the area, filling the fire department, it’s parking lot and part of the city park.

Organizers said crafters come to the event from all around the state, and they help to promote it in their area, too.

“I have them put posters out wherever they live to draw people from various areas of the state, and we get them from out of state also, so it’s a very growing happening,” said event organizer Ellen Ball.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. It’s free and open to the public.