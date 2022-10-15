WESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Oddities held its first Inaugural “Pumpkin Festival” that started up at 10 a.m. and ran until 10 p.m. on Oct. 15 at 468 Main Avenue in Weston.

The owner of the store, Katy Perrine, mentioned that they wanted to start this festival up to do something nice for the Weston community. She said that it was something close to their hearts, so they decided to go through with bringing it into fruition.

Adoption event (WBOY Image)

Apples on a String (WBOY Image)

Face painting prices (WBOY Image)

Live music on the front porch (WBOY Image)

There was a variety of activities to enjoy at the festival including:

Live music

Food

Professional pumpkin carving demonstrations by local artist

Lewis-Upshur Humane Society adoption event

Face painting by Paint Misbehavin’

Kids golf and cornhole

Apples on a string

“Scarycatures” by J.R. Earls

Tarot readings

Twilight pumpkin stroll

Raffle basket drawings

The festival was free for the public to attend, but vendors did charge at their own rates. Appalachian oddities fully supports small local businesses and charity groups, so they wanted to invite a few to join them in the start up of their festival.

Perrine talked about how the city of Weston has a lot of activities to offer those outside of the community, and how it is important to do things to bring those inside of the community together. She said, “you know, we’re a smaller town, and we, you know, we do get the foot traffic from all of the other things that are in town to do. And i think it’s really important to pull the local community together, to come and do these things. So that we can kinda celebrate what we have here in Weston.”

Appalachian Oddities is a newer store that opened on May 14, 2021. They have an escape room, work with local artists and consigners, and a collection of things that she said is “everything odd.”

The owner of the store, and founder of the festival, said they wanted to start making the pumpkin festival an annual event for the city of Weston, so they will be bringing it back again next year.