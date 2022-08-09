WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia American Water has awarded $19,788 to fire departments and first responder agencies across the state.

Out of the 21 agencies, two fire departments in Lewis County received funding. Jackson’s Mill Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $810 to buy breakaway safety vests. Weston’s Volunteer Fire Department was given $1,000 to buy a telescoping power pole saw and fire hooks.

“Most volunteer fire departments operate solely on donations and very little tax revenue, so even with our tax revenue and expenses with fuel costs, cost of equipment these days, what we do generate from tax revenue, our expenses exceeds that revenue, so these grants help us, along with other fire departments to obtain equipment that we need without out of pocket expenses,” said Weston Volunteer Fire Department President Chuck Clem.

Clem said that his department and other first responder agencies are thankful for the grant funding, and that this is not the first time they have been awarded funds from West Virginia American Water.

Awards by county:

Lewis County

Jackson’s Mill Volunteer Fire Department ($810) to purchase Breakaway Traffic Safety Vests

Webster County

Hacker Valley Volunteer Fire Department ($586) to purchase a pressure reducing valve

Boone County

Madison Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase roof hooks and a tool combo kit

Cabell County

Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase Hex Armour Gloves

Fayette County

Oak Hill Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase helmet mounted Streamlights

Kanawha County

Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase computers and printers

Logan County

Lake Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase a ground monitor

Mercer County

Bluefield Fire Department ($947) to purchase leaf blowers and a tool combo set

Statewide