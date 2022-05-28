WESTON, W.Va. – The City of Weston held their Memorial Day parade at noon today to honor those who have served in the military.

Citizens lined the streets with flags, and kids picked up candy as it was thrown to them.

This was the first parade many have seen in a couple years due to the pandemic, so we asked one middle school student what she thought about Weston’s memorial parade.

Zee Taylor, a 5th gradeer at Robert L. Bland Middle School, said, “I wish it was kind of longer, instead of such a short parade, it was only about 5 to 10 minutes, so, wish they would’ve added more to what they used to. I love parades a lot, so I’m happy that they finally got a parade at least.”

Zee said today is a day to celebrate, honor and show love to veterans for what they’ve done for the United States.