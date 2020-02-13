Former Weston city manager sues mayor and city council

WESTON, W.Va. – The former city manager of Weston is suing the city for breach of contract and violations of the Open Meetings Act.

Chad Minnick resigned from his position as city manager on Monday.

He said the mayor and city council systematically worked to strip him of his responsibilities as city manager, and sometimes did so in secret.

His civil complaint charges the entire five-person council with civil conspiracy, breach of contract, violations of the Open Meetings Act, and wrongful discharge.