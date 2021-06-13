Free fishing weekend wraps up in West Virginia

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Residents in the state of West Virginia enjoyed a weekend of free fishing.

The occasion wrapped up on Sunday, and several people were seen fishing and enjoying the outdoors before the storms came at Stonewall Jackson State Park.

Boats are lined up at the marina at Stonewall Jackson State Park

The weekend allows anyone to fish for free in any body of water that allows fishing in the state of West Virginia.

Those who came out to Stonewall Jackson State Park on Sunday said they were excited to see what they could catch.

“It’s rated number one for bass, so we figured we’d come on out here and see what we can catch,” said Lemont Helm.

The event was expanded last year to encourage outdoor activity during the pandemic.

