WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – This weekend only, pet owners can take their dogs and cats to get vaccinated against rabies for only $10. A rabies clinic will be held by Stonewall Veterinary Hospital at Ballard’s Chevrolet at 476 US Highway 19 in Weston on Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Things to know:
Animals must be at least 14 weeks old to get a rabies vaccine.
The clinic is cash only, and they are a walk-in clinic, so expect a wait time.
Animals must be kept on a leash or in carrier at all times.
Cats in carriers should stay in vehicle until appointment.
They will also have the canine distemper virus or DHLPP, for $20.