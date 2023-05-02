HORNER, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Lewis County Community Foundation held its second annual “Give Local Lewis” Day on May 2. The 24-hour fundraising campaign exclusively supports nonprofit organizations in Lewis County, but donations can, and do, come from anywhere.

“The Foundation definitely depends on the people in Lewis County to give,” said foundation board member Ray Smith. “You don’t have to be in Lewis County anymore. We’ve got donations coming in from people who have left and made their way in life outside the area. It gives them a chance to donate.”

Donations made during the campaign are matched dollar-to-dollar by the Benedum Foundation.

Last year, the Foundation awarded grants to three local organizations: The Hacker’s Creek Pioneer Descendants, Lewis County Blueprint and Central WV Community Action, Inc.

Donations can be made at the Lewis County Community Foundation website.