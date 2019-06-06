Grillmasters arrive for BBQ Bash

by: Alex Hines

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Grillmasters and their crews are already rolling into Lewis County for the Almost Heaven Barbecue Bash.

The weekend-long event gets underway at Stonewall Resort Friday afternoon, with plenty of barbecue available as well as family-friendly activities, games and more.

Teams are coming from all over the country for an event that may be friendly, but is still a strong competition.

“It’s a pretty close community, we just all hang out together, but come Saturday morning, we’re in it to win it,” said Walt Moulton, event champion in 2017.

Events start at 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Roanoke Activity Plaza at Stonewall Resort.

