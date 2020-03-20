Gun and ammo sales still going strong during coronavirus concerns

WESTON, W.Va. – As business sales plummet around the country, one industry is not slowing down amid coronavirus fears.

Outdoor sporting businesses like McFly’s Outdoors in Lewis County, said that like other businesses within the industry, they’re seeing a slight increase in gun sales and a greater increase in ammunition sales.

File image

McFly’s employees said many similar business are having a hard time keeping ammunition stocked due to increased demand in recent weeks.

Gun and ammunition sales often spike during a crisis and its happening in many parts of the U.S. Customers have been known to panic shop with fears of others buying in bulk and leaving nothing behind.

McFly’s employees said they too are offering curbside pickup to customers who call in orders ahead of time.