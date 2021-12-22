GY6 Barber Company in Weston celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at GY6 Barber Company in Weston.

The barber shop is located on West Main Avenue in downtown Weston and offers haircuts, beard trims, head shaves, face shaves, hair washes and hot towels. GY6 Barber Company is a veteran owned and operated shop.

“At one time there were eight barbers, so I always thought there was a need for one, another one here. And a lot of people miss coming to the barber shop, and the whole barber shop experience, and that is what I am trying to provide is the old school barber shop experience,” said Rob Eiler, owner of GY6 Barber Company.

Owners of the shop stated that the community has been a big supporter of the business and has kept the business thriving since opening their doors.