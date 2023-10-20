JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. (WBOY) — Kids were able to step into history once again on Friday as Harvest Time at the Mill kicked off for the first time since the pandemic.

According to the event’s website, Harvest Time at the Mill is “an immersive history and heritage-themed event” for local students and community members. The event provides attendees with a chance to “dive into the rich cultural tapestry of West Virginia” through things like fiber arts demonstrations and beekeeping.

“This weekend we’re gonna be doing blacksmithing demonstrations, Chris milling demonstrations, woodworking demonstrations. There’s gonna be free-use activities that are going to have heritage themes. Things like candle dipping, rope making, paper marbling, butter making,” Program Coordinator for History and Heritage Joe Obidzinski said. “We’re also going to have some food and snacks provided by a number of groups mostly 4-H groups from the local surrounding counties that are doing as a fundraiser. They’re going to be raising money for their clubs and for the youth that come here to the camps and participate in the 4H program. So keeping that tradition alive.”

The event is free and open to everyone with opportunities to donate. The event will be held rain or shine starting on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.