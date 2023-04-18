WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you live in or have ever visited Lewis County, West Virginia, the Weston Cultural Center wants to use your photo for its inaugural exhibit.

The county-wide photography exhibit “Walk This Way” will feature photos about “Life in Lewis County” taken by people of all ages. “Is it funny, strange, breathtaking, historic, or it’s a bit somber? Maybe it’s something else? Photographers of all ages and abilities are heartily encouraged to submit a photo!” said a post by the Weston Cultural Center.

The original submission deadline was April 17, but the center announced on Monday that it has been extended until April 30. Anyone who loves Lewis County can submit, the picture must be taken by the person submitting it.

The photos will be turned into 16 storyboards that will be displayed across the county. The ribbon-cutting for the art exhibit will be held on Saturday, April 29. The exact location of the ceremony has not been determined.

Photos can be submitted using this link. Anyone under the age of 18 needs to have a form filled out by a parent of guardian.