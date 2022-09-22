WESTON, W.Va. – Hearsemania is being held at the Trans-Allegheny lunatic Asylum, and the two-day event starts on Sept. 23.

A full list of events can be found below:

Friday, September 23, 20221

Early Registration-10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (NO Registration Fee) Coach Driver receives FREE Meet t-shirt Driver and 1 passenger will receive $10 off 90 minute Asylum Tour Driver will receive 1 FREE ticket for our “Mega” 50/50 Drawing(additional 50/50 tickets available for sale) Driver is eligible to win Saturday drawings for over $1,100 in FREE “Gas” cash Friday night drawing for 5 Hotel rooms (must be registered at Host Hotel -Quality Inn Weston) Meet registrants will also be eligible to win FREE Haunted House tickets that will bedrawn throughout both days of event

Photo opportunities for your Coach-10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.(The Asylum will have designated areas to photograph your Coach)

Trans Allegheny Asylum tours – 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.(Tours leave on the hour. You must register with the Asylum prior to tour.)

Craft Vendors & Food Trucks – 12:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Haunted House & Zombie Paintball – 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. (Tickets on sale at 6:00 p.m.)

Lucky Stiff’s Post Mortem Ball – 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. (FREE Admission) Costume Contest (2 winners) Free Hotel Rooms (5 drawn)~ Courtesy of our Sponsors: Graveyard Mafia, Cemetery Knights, Spirit Haulers, Tri-State PCS and Quality Inn Weston.



ALL Hearsemania attendees and Vendors must vacate Asylum grounds by 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Registration Booth opens 8:00 a.m.

Hearsemania famous “Remains to be Seen” Professional Cars, Creep Rods & Vendor Show – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Food Trucks Free Drawings Artist & Craft Vendors

Trans Allegheny Asylum tours – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Tours leave on the hour. You must register with the Asylum prior to tour.)

$1,100 in FREE Gas Cards – (5) $50 Gas cards will be drawn at 1:00, 2:00, 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. and the Long Distance Winner will receive a $100 gas card!

2-Day “Mega” 50/50, “Casket Basket” and the “Long Distance” awards drawing at 4:00 p.m.

All Hearsemania attendees and Vendors must vacate Asylum grounds by 11:00 p.m.