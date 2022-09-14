JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Lewis County Fair is set to kick off in Jane Lew next week, and motorsports fans will have a lot to look forward to during the three-day event.

The fair announced back in August that it would not have it’s typical carnival this year due to staff shortages, and while they did try to hire a different company for the carnival, they were unable to find a replacement. Other fair event will continue as usual.

More events could be announced on the fair’s Facebook page closer to the event, but the following events are currently scheduled to take place at the WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip, according to a release from the City of Weston.

Thursday, Sept. 22

5:00 p.m. – Gates open

5:00 p.m. – Vendors Open

5:00 p.m. – UTV Barrel Racing Event Registration

5:30 p.m. – Cartoon Headquarters opens

5:30 p.m. – Power Wheels events registration

5:30 p.m. – Open Mic Registration starts

6:00 p.m. – UTV Barrel Racing Event Starts

6:00 p.m. – Power Wheels event starts (Mud bog/Drag Racing) 24V Max Rules

6:00 p.m. – Open Mic Night Starts

9:00 p.m. – Gates Close

Friday, Sept. 23

5:00 p.m. – Gates open

5:00 p.m. – Vendors Open

5:00 p.m. – Registration for Demolition Derby (Ran by Thomas Motorsports)

5:30 p.m. – Cartoon Headquarters opens

5:30 p.m. – Power Wheels Demolition Derby Registration (Ran by Thomas Motorsports)

6:00 p.m. – Power Wheels Demolition Derby (Ran by Thomas Motorsports)

7:00 p.m. – Demolition Derby Starts (Ran by Thomas Motorsports)

9:00 p.m. – Nashtown Entertainment Recording Artist Morgan White on stage

11:00 p.m. – Gates Close

Saturday, Sept. 24

9:00 a.m. – Gates open9:00AM – Vendors Open

9:30 a.m. – Pretty Baby Registration

10:00 a.m. – Pretty Baby Contest

10:00 a.m. – Cartoon Headquarters Opens

10:00 a.m. – Mudbog Registration Opens

9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Car, Bike, and Truck Show Registration

10:30 a.m. – Car Show Starts12:00PM- Car Show Awards

12:00 p.m. – Mud bog Starts (See TSMRA Facebook Page for Registration and more Information)

12:30 p.m. – Engine Rev Contest

1:00 p.m. – Dino Roar Tour Show

3:00 p.m. – Dino Roar Tour Show

3:00 p.m. – Registration for Burn Out Contest

4:00 p.m. (approximately) – Burn Out Contest5:00PM- Mullet Contest Registration/Event

5:00 p.m. – Dino Roar Tour Show

6:30 p.m. – Michael Bonnett and Rivers Edge

8:00 p.m. – The Sodapopgypsies Band

11:00 p.m. – Gates Close

The gate price will be $5 on Thursday and $10 on Friday and Saturday.