JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Jane Lew’s Main Street saw a new business open its doors Friday.

Thyme at the Homestead is a brand new home decor store that sells repurposed furniture, fresh herbs and other items from local vendors. The business was founded by Britany Treadway and Rosalyn Watson, two stay-at-home moms, with seven kids between them, that said they were looking for a way to express their creativity and passions.

Britany Treadway (left) and Rosalyn Watson (right) address the crowd during the ribbon-cutting ceremony

“That was Britany’s dream, she has moved several times, and she has always wanted to have a place where she could bring a little bit of homestead to a place because she has moved around so much,” Watson said. “And I have always had a joy of refinishing furniture, taking something that’s old and broken, and giving it new life.”

Watson and Treadway started out as neighbors and have only known each other for six months.

“We just happened upon the mailbox together,” Watson said. “We found that this place had a ‘for rent’ sign in the window, so [Treadway] scheduled an appointment to stop in and look at it. She loved the building and the plan for the shop was born overnight.”

Watson said that the local vendors they decided to work with have brought a lot of diversity to the store, with items such as honey, candles and hot sauce to spice up their offerings. The owners said they want the store to have community involvement, and to be a place where local artists can sell their items.