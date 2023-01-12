JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University Extension at Jackson’s Mill held a unique hands-on learning experience for homeschool students on Thursday.

Homeschool students were able to participate in a STEM class focused on renewable energy, a fire-building class teaching outdoor education, and a candle-making class that showcased how candles have been made through a history lesson. Officials said homeschooled students don’t get always get the opportunity to attend field trips like public school students do, so they are working to expand opportunities to those students as well.

“So this is a new—we’re doing a pilot right now—so we, in November, we did our first pilot which was a two-part class and we did a STEM and history program. The STEM one was on ‘explorers of the deep’ which is a 4-H oceans program, and then the history one is a hands-on history program where I think they did butter making and some other things. And then this one is our second attempt where we are doing a one-day event, and our goal is to hopefully grow it out,” said Emma Gardener, STEM Specialist at WVU Jackson’s Mill.

Officials with WVU Extension at Jackon’s Mill added they are always looking for ways to put together programs for youth involving areas of education, STEM, and history lessons giving opportunities and experiences for the youth to try new things.