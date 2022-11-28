WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Weston opened an ice skating rink right after Thanksgiving and is offering a bit of ice skating fun through the end of the weekend.

If you are interested in ice skating, there is a suggested $3 donation when entering the rink, but people can skate for free at Holt’s Community Square, which is right beside the Museum of American Glass.

There are around 100 pairs of skates that can be used, so depending on demand, time limits may be imposed on skaters. If there are skaters younger than 18 years of age, a legal guardian must be present to sign waivers in order for them to skate.

Current dates and times that the rink will be open include:

Nov. 28 – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 29 – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 30 – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 1 – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 2 – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 3 – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 4 – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A 12 News reporter spoke with mayor Kim Harrison-Edwards and City of Weston Parks and Recreation board president, John Riffle, to get an idea behind what made them want to bring a ice skating rink to town. City manager Nate Stansberry originally brought the idea to the parks and recreation board, said Riffle. The board loved the idea of bringing something to the community that they have never had before.

“This is the first time that ice skating has ever been offered in the City of Weston,”said Mayor Harrison-Edwards. “And, in an effort to get people out and socialize more and have activities for families to participate in, we thought this was a great fit.”

Riffle added that he was glad it was bringing families out, rather than staying home, and that it seems to be a big hit so far.

If funding makes it feasible, the rink will return again next year. As of Nov. 28, a couple hundred kids have already visited the rink. The only thing that would cause the rink to not be open would be due to inclement weather. However, you can find updates on the City of Weston’s Facebook page.