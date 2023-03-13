JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new IHOP is opening in Jane Lew on Tuesday according to Lewis County Commissioner Agnes Queen.

The IHOP location is at 1000 Hackers Creek Road was previously the Robin’s Nest Family Restaurant and has been remodeled.

According to a Facebook post made by Queen, the chain restaurant will hold its grand opening at 6 a.m. on March 14. The restaurant is currently hiring, and there are several job listings on ZipRecruiter and Snagajob for a kitchen position at the Jane Lew location.