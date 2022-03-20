IRELAND, W.Va. – The Shamrock Community Educational Outreach Services Club of Ireland, W.Va. organized their 40th annual Irish Spring Festival this weekend, from March 18 to March 20, to create a space for togetherness while celebrating the community’s Irish heritage.

Festivities began on Friday and wrapped up today with events such as the assent to Blarney Rock, the celebration of the Vernal Equinox first day of spring, the Snake Chase 5K sponsored by Lewis County Blueprint Community, road bowling, frolicking in the field, a fried potato contest and a pet show.

Stephanie Singleton, an organizer of the event, looks forward to the event as a reunion and homecoming for those in Ireland, near and far.

“Just the coming together, it really takes a village to put things on, and that’s truly our saying here in Ireland. Everything works out and it’s a lot of prep work and it’s a lot of work to get ready, and it’s a lot of cleanup work but when it all comes together everyone’s here for one another and that’s what we need more of in the world today,” Singleton said.

Current and former Ireland residents joined in festival fun to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the start of spring, with folks from neighboring states joining as well.

Nettie Robinson Gregory, this year’s Irish Spring Queen, said she has attended the festival a countless number of years in its 40 years of existence.

“Our first settlers were Irish, and it’s said that Old Ireland, the guy who walks in our parade to represent Old Ireland, lived to be 114 years. They said if you go out to the Blarney Stone, 114 years…you’d live that long,” Gregory said.

Gregory walked to the stone along with 28 others this morning and had a cup of tea.