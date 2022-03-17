IRELAND, W.Va. – Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day is part of Irish culture, and for 40 years, people in Ireland, West Virginia have been celebrating the culture of their town’s namesake.

The 40th annual Irish Spring Festival kicked off on March 13 with a flag-raising ceremony and dedication of the Veteran’s Wall performed by the Ireland Lions Club and LC Honor Guard. The festival really goes into full swing from March 17 to 20, with a number of activities to celebrate Ireland.

On March 17, the local elves and urchins event invited pre-kindergarten students from Roanoke and Rock Cave for different games and activities for prizes.

In the evening, a reception is held for the new Irish Spring Festival King and Queen. To become King or Queen, candidates who are at least 60 years old hold a penny fundraiser; one penny equals one vote for King or Queen. It served as one of the largest fundraisers of the year.

“It is, [of course] the 40th year, and I’ve been involved with it probably 35 of the 40 years. It’s just the coming of spring, and you’ve been tied up in the house all winter, and this is a good time to get out and celebrate the spring,” said Sharrey Craig, 39th annual Irish Spring Festival Queen.

If you would like the get involved in the festival in Lewis County, you can attend the following events for the weekend of March 18-20:

Friday, March 18: 7:00 p.m. Irish Jig ( Square Dance ) 7:00 p.m. Costume Contest 8:00 p.m. House Decoration Contest (Winners Announced) 8:30 p.m. Costume Contest (Winners Announced) 9:00 p.m. King and Queen Coronation

Saturday, March 19: 9:00 a.m. Scavenger Hunt 9:00 a.m. Kite Fly 10:30 a.m. Intermediate Harp Workshop 10:30 a.m. Tour de Shamrock ( 10.5 mile bike tour ) 11:00 a.m. Foul Shooting Contest 11:30 a.m. Harp Concert Rehearsal (Ireland U.M. Church) 1:00 p.m. the “MARCH” Parade 2:00 p.m. Harp Concert (Ireland U.M. Church) 2:30 p.m. Road Bowling 3:00 p.m. Beginners Harp Workshop (Ireland U.M. Church) Harps Available 4:00 p.m. Just Ducky Sweepstakes! ( Duck Race ) 4:30 p.m. Budding Shamrocks (Talent Contest) 7:00 p.m. Luck O’ the Irish ( Bingo )

Sunday, March 20: 11:00 a.m. Assent to the Blarney Rock 11:32 a.m. Vernal Equinox 1st day of Spring 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Irish food and drinks 12:00 p.m. Snake Chase ( 5k Walk/Run ) sponsored by: LC Blueprint Community 1:30 p.m. Road Bowling 2:00 p.m. Frolic in the Field (Children’s Field Day at Mabel’s Field) 4:30 p.m. Fried Potato Contest 6:00 p.m. Unicorns, Gremlins and Shmoos ( Pet Show )



The Irish Spring Festival for 2023 will be on March 12, and 16 through 20.