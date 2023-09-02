JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. (WBOY) – If you’re looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend, Jackson’s Mill Jubilee might just be the event for you. Jackson’s Mill is hosting their 49th annual Jubilee, which is a family-friendly heritage festival.

“We get families, we get strollers, we get grandma and grandpa. We get a lot of people that come in here as a family and it’s a safe environment,” said Gary Connell, Concession Coordinator for the Jackson Mill Jubilee, Owner of Jaws BBQ.

The Jubilee will be going on all weekend and includes attractions such as a petting zoo, arts and crafts vendors, live music and much more. While enjoying the festival, guests are given the chance to explore the historic WVU Jackson’s Mill, the boyhood home of Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

David Vaughn, President of Jackson’s Mill Jubilee, said “This has been going on for 49 years and these families come here, and they have memories clear back to the grandparents, you know. I mean, when I was a little kid, I was coming here and now I see little kids here riding around and I see traditions carrying on and their making memories and it’s going to be part of their heritage. So, it’s a continuation of a heritage.”

If you missed the Jubilee Saturday, you could catch it again on Sunday. Gates will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. For a full list of events, you can visit jmjubilee.com.