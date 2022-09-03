WESTON, W.Va. – For 48 years, the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee has been a fall celebration of West Virginia in the Historic Jackson’s Mill location.

Jackson’s Mill Jubilee brings in more that 9,000 people to experience a one of a kind event that is for all ages.

Located in the central part of West Virginia, Jackson’s Mill brings the sounds from the mountains with live music, displays premium arts & crafts, and offers some of the best food in West Virginia.

“We want everybody to come and have a good time for the weekend,” said David Vaughn, Jackson’s Mill Jubilee president, “that’s what makes it worth it, when you see the smiling faces, when you see the kids and the parents and their grandparents having a good time and all the memories from all the years past.”

The WVU Mountaineer at Jackson’s Mill Jubilee. (WBOY Image)

Civil War Reenactor at Jackson’s Mill. (WBOY Image)

Some of this years favorite attractions include, pony rides for kids, horse rides for adults, great food vendors from all around the state, live music, car show, civil war reenactment, premium crafts, tractor rides, and much more.

On Sunday, the Jubilee will feature a car show with over 100 cars and music from the Hillbilly Gypsies.

The Jackson’s mill Jubilee continues thru Sunday until 5 p.m. at the historic Jackson’s Mill in Weston.

A full schedule of Sunday’s events can be found below or on the Jubilee website.

Sunday, September 4, 2022

9:00 am | Gates Open | $5.00 per person, Children 3 and under free

9:00 am – 5:00 pm | Civil War Encampments – Please visit at any time. Located in the Historical Area.

11:00 am – 2:00 pm | Civil War Activities

10:00 am – 6:00 pm | Heritage Arts and Crafts, Concessions, and Attractions (Open)

10:00 am – 4:00 pm | Summer Knights Cruzin Antique Car Show – Sponsored by WV News and Weston Democrat. Located on the Black Top and Grass from the Historic Gate to the Assembly Hall Located on the Black Top and Grass from the Historic Gate to Assembly Hall. 11:00 am & 2:00 pm | Historical Reenactments – Located behind the Chapel on the lower level

Noon – 4:00 pm | Gilbert Adams the Amazing BALLOON Man.

Noon – 4:00 pm | Music at the Antique Car Show featuring the Hillbilly Gypsies.

Parades throughout the day featuring the Antique Tractors.

Activities in the Jubilee Pavilion

FUNdamental Workshop Sessions:

2:00 pm | Ukulele for Kids – Pat Brooks

3:00 pm | Banjo – Richie Jones

Featured in the Barn

10:00 – 11:00 am | Hymn Sing-Along

11:00 – Noon | Praise Worship Service

Antique Tractor parades at various times

12:30 – 6:00 PM | Americana, Bluegrass, and Gospel Music in the Barn Arena