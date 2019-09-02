Breaking News
Jackson's Mill Jubilee hosts car show

Lewis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTON, W.Va.-The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee celebrated its 45th year with a car show Sunday afternoon.

Guests were invited to look at more than 100 cars ranging in age. The cars were then judged and awards for the top 50 were given out.

Organizers say this is a great opportunity for people to experience the history of cars and how they got where they are today.

“It’s just a fun thing to do here on labor day weekend and it’s an attraction for, hopefully, some of the younger kids to see the way things were back in the day and how they looked back several years ago, and even up to the present,” said Mike Grose, president of Summer Knights Cruzin in Weston.

The Jubilee also features crafts, vendors and live performances.

