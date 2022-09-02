WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Jackson Mill held the first day for its annual Jubilee Friday.

Gates opened at noon, in which heritage arts and crafts, concessions, and attractions followed.

Music will be performed in the barn, and square dancing will start at the pavilion at 6 p.m. Friday night and will run until 8 p.m.

“This is just a—this is a heritage festival. And I think it’s important for our youth to see how things used to be, you know, back in the day before this technology,” said David Vaughn. “But then, you know, there’s a lot of new too up there. But yeah, it’s just important for tradition wise, and um, to teach our youth.”

The Jane Lew Firemen’s Arts and Crafts Festival will also be taking place all weekend, right down the road from the Jubilee. Both celebrations will wrap up on Sunday.

A full schedule of events can be found below or on the Jubilee website.

Saturday, September 3, 2022

9:00 am | Gates Open | $5.00 per person, Children 3 and under free

9:00 am – 8:00 pm | Civil War Encampments. Please visit the Encampment (Located in the Historical Area) at any time. Everyone is welcome. Take pictures or sit and talk

11:00 am & 3:00 pm | Civil War Activities

10:00 am – 8:00 pm | Heritage Arts and Crafts, Concessions, and Attractions (Open)

11:00 am – 2:30 pm | Gilbert Adams the Amazing BALLOON Man

2:00 pm | Parade of Antique Tractors – Sponsored by Johnston Equipment, LLC. Following the Parade, the Antique Tractors will have various contests using the Tractors.

2:00 – 3:00 pm | Accepting pies during this time period only for the pie baking contest at the EEC Building

3:00 – 4:30 pm | Judging of the pies at the EEC Building

4:30 – 5:00 pm | Pie Tasting (Yes, you can sample the pies)

4:00 – 8:00 pm | Gilbert Adams the Amazing BALLOON Man.

6:00 – 8:00 pm | Square Dance with Rock Garton (Jubilee Pavilion)

Activities in the Jubilee Pavilion

FUNdamental Workshop Sessions:

Jubilee Pavillion

2:00 – 2:30 pm | Bass – Mason Atha

3:00 – 3:30 pm | Old Time Fiddle – Rock Garton

4:00 – 4:30 pm | Guitar – Pat Brooks

5:00 – 5:30 pm | Mandolin for Beginners – Greg St. Clair

Covered Bridge

2:30 – 3:00 pm | Vocal Harmony – Tracy Alfred

3:00 – 3:30 pm | Jammin’ Etiquette – House Musicians

Featured in the Barn

11:00 AM – 9:00 PM | Americana, Bluegrass, Celtic in the Barn Arena

Sunday, September 4, 2022

9:00 am | Gates Open | $5.00 per person, Children 3 and under free

9:00 am – 5:00 pm | Civil War Encampments – Please visit at any time. Located in the Historical Area.

11:00 am – 2:00 pm | Civil War Activities

10:00 am – 6:00 pm | Heritage Arts and Crafts, Concessions, and Attractions (Open)

10:00 am – 4:00 pm | Summer Knights Cruzin Antique Car Show – Sponsored by WV News and Weston Democrat. Located on the Black Top and Grass from the Historic Gate to the Assembly Hall Located on the Black Top and Grass from the Historic Gate to Assembly Hall. 11:00 am & 2:00 pm | Historical Reenactments – Located behind the Chapel on the lower level

Noon – 4:00 pm | Gilbert Adams the Amazing BALLOON Man.

Noon – 4:00 pm | Music at the Antique Car Show featuring the Hillbilly Gypsies.

Parades throughout the day featuring the Antique Tractors.

Activities in the Jubilee Pavilion

FUNdamental Workshop Sessions:

2:00 pm | Ukulele for Kids – Pat Brooks

3:00 pm | Banjo – Richie Jones

Featured in the Barn

10:00 – 11:00 am | Hymn Sing-Along

11:00 – Noon | Praise Worship Service

Antique Tractor parades at various times

12:30 – 6:00 PM | Americana, Bluegrass, and Gospel Music in the Barn Arena