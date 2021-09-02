Jackson’s Mill Jubilee returns after break for pandemic in 2020

JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. – While some Labor Day traditions were canceled because of COVID, others remain on as scheduled this weekend.

The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee is returning for another year after a year off due to COVID in 2020.

Organizers and vendors were busy setting up for the event Thursday to be ready for the gates opening on Friday morning.

“It’s an exciting feeling to be able to put it back on again. We’ve got a lot of good response and a lot people that are planning on attending, and it’s just, yeah, it’s like we’re back home again a little bit,” said Jubilee President David Vaughan.

The Jubilee is working with the county health department to help deal with COVID-19 and will have hand sanitizer and masks available in addition to other precautions.

The jubilee is open from 12 noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.