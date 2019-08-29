Jackson’s Mill Jubilee to return for 45th year

JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. – The 45th annual Jackson’s Mill Jubilee returns to Lewis County for another year.

The annual event highlights the state’s Appalachian Heritage and provided plenty of fun activities for families and kids.

Organizers said it provides a kind of family-friendly entertainment few places provide.

“How many places can you go that you can take your family and you don’t really have to worry. You don’t have the things of the word here. It’s natural. You’ve got wholesome foods, you’ve got crafters who really care for what they do,” said Jubilee advisor Debbie Garrett.

Gates open Friday at 11 a.m. Admission is $5 a person and free for children ages 3 and under.