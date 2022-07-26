WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lewis County’s Annual 4-H and FFA project showcase is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. For Jamboree at the Mill 2022, 70 students presented non-livestock projects, and 60 students will show 120 livestock projects in total.

Each evening of the Jamboree, livestock shows are held to sell different species of animals. Tuesday’s market animal sale—starting at 6 p.m.—is the beef show.

The list of events for the 2022 Jamboree at the Mill

“A lot of counties have a county fair where they do basically what we are doing here, and we don’t really have a fair where we have that kind of opportunity, and so we have this event, so it’s special for us because it’s a place for these 4-Hers to show off their year’s work and their different projects,” said Lewis County Agricultural Agent Bruce Loyd.

There are family fun activities during the afternoons of Jamboree at the Mill. The dog show on July 27 at 1 p.m. includes a small pet show, a skill trial, and a dress-your-pet contest. The Jamboree continues until July 28.