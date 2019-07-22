Jamboree at the Mill returns to Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. – Jackson’s Mill is hosting their annual 4-H Jamboree, with a full week of fun activities that are open to the public.

Throughout the year, Lewis County 4-H members have worked to prepare themselves, their livestock and their project exhibits for the competition.

“It shows them what it’s like to take care of a living animal and for our kids who aren’t taking a livestock project, it also teaches them responsibility to complete a project and it makes them take ownership of something, which is something that kids need,” said Lewis County 4-H Extension Agent, Megan Midcap.

During the week, members can participate in several activities including, livestock shows, dress your pet competitions, and barrel racing.