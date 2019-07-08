Jamboree at the Mill set to return to Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. – An annual event highlighting youth in Lewis County is set to return later in July.

The Jamboree at the Mill will move across the street from its old location to the new multipurpose building at Jackson’s Mill.

The Jamboree allows 4-H students to show off the work they do in many fields.

Extension agents said that work is no longer as simple as raising animals in a barn.

“This gives us a way to get out in the community, and because this is open to the public, to show people the wide range of things that we offer,” said Megan Midcap, 4-H extension agent in Lewis County.

The Jamboree runs from July 21 through July 25. Some events at the Jamboree are open for also the public to enter. You can find more information, including how to enter, here.