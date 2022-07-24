JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. – For the first time since the pandemic, the Jamboree at the Mill event will return to complete normalcy in Lewis County.

The event occurred last year but with restrictions, according to WVU 4-H Extension Agent for Lewis County, Megan Midcap.

“It’s really exciting to have everybody back together and to just be doing things that we were doing before the world kind of like shut down, so it’s good to be doing positive youth development again,” Midcap said.

“The best five days of summer” will run from July 24 to July 28 with a wide variety of events. Many types of livestock will be in attendance, but this is the first year that turkeys will make an appearance at the jamboree.

The event will wrap up on Thursday with an awards ceremony at 6:45 p.m.