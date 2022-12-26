FILE – The study ranked a total of 199 American cities based on three sets of criteria and 14 total metrics. (Getty Image)

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Jane Lew barbeque joint announced on its Facebook page Monday that it’s closing.

The owners of the Hickory House Restaurant said, “Thank you to our loyal customers for nearly 18 years of business success in Lewis County, WV. We are retiring and have closed the Hickory House Restaurant. We sincerely appreciate our staff and those who helped make Hickory House a success. It goes without saying this was a difficult and emotional decision. We wish you a happy and prosperous new year!”

The Hickory House was 12 News’ seventh-ever Restaurant Road Trip and in March 2020, 12 News caught up with the owners again to see how they were faring during the pandemic.

It continued to offer to-go orders, bulk orders and curbside pickup to make it through the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Earlier this month, on Sunday, Dec. 4, owners of the Hickory House said the establishment was forced to close at 2 p.m. due to a staff shortage.