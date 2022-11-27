JANE LEW, W.Va. – Even with a bit of wind and rain in the forecast, the Town of Jane Lew still held its annual Christmas parade to kick-off the holiday season on Sunday.

The start of the parade featured the Lewis County High School Marching Minutemen, who played several Christmas songs to get everyone in the Christmas Spirit.

The Jane Lew Christmas Parade brought people of all ages to Lewis County for a fun and festive Christmas experience.

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

“The weather worked out good, we had a lot of people that came, a lot of people in the parade, it was just a good time.” said Brian Queen, Jane Lew senior firefighter.

After the parade, the Town of Jane Lew and the Jane Lew Fire Department held a special Christmas get together that was free to the public, where they handed out hot chocolate, cookies and gift bags for children. Attendees could even tell Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus what they wanted for Christmas.