Jane Lew Community Center looks for new revenue stream after state funding dries up

JANE LEW, W.Va. – Statewide budget cuts have hit the Jane Lew Community Center as it looks to meet its budget needs for the year.

The community center is now looking for help from the community to help keep its doors open.

Starting Friday, it will host the “Jane Lew Community Center Craft Fair.” So far, several vendors have signed up, but they are looking for more.

Board president Bill White says the center is an important part of the community, hosting meetings for the 4H, Girl Scouts and events for senior citizens.

“Over the last couple of three years, the funding dried up from the state, so the senior center in Weston had to cut their budget and that cut us out of that funding source,” White said. “It’s about a $4,000 hole in a $9,000 budget, so we need money.”

The craft fair runs Friday through Sunday. If you’d like to be a vendor at this show, you can reach out to Bill White through email at janelewbill@gmail.com or call (304) 871-7330.