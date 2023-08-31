JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Jane Lew Elementary School received a generous donation on Thursday afternoon from Jenkins Subaru, which teachers say will help support more than 200 students at the school.

In total, Jenkins donated $7,500 to the school for various programs, supplies and games.

“This gives our teachers an opportunity to have money to spend on our students and in their classrooms, which we wouldn’t have otherwise,” Jane Lew Elementary School Principal Sandy Post said. “The teachers are super excited to get that check and start spending for the classroom.”

The funding not only went toward supporting the students but also toward a pizza party to feed them. Students were also “thankin’ Jenkins” Subaru for the donation through handmade cards.

Post expressed her appreciation towards Jenkins Subaru for the donation and that she and her staff can’t wait to get started using the funds to help Jane Lew’s students.