JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Jane Lew Fire Department is holding its 43rd annual Arts and Crafts Festival Labor Day weekend.

The festival is one of the department’s largest fundraising events and includes more than 200 contemporary and heritage crafters. Items you can find at this festival include glass, jewelry, soaps, candles and much more. All proceeds from the event will be going to the Jane Lew Fire Department.

Edsel Smith, Jane Lew Fire Department Vice President, said the event is like a homecoming for the community. “It’s like a big reunion. You know, people get to see people they haven’t seen for you know maybe a year.”

The festival will be taking place again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jane Lew Fire Department.