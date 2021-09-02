Jane Lew Fireman’s Festival returns this weekend

JANE LEW, W.Va. – The Jane Lew Fireman’s Festival will return after a one-year break due to the COVID pandemic.

The event brings a wide variety of vendors from around the region to the area to share their crafts.

Organizers said they’re glad to welcome people back, especially since the event is so important to the fire department.

“Well, we’re glad to have some kind of normalcy. You know, we’re just glad to be able to have this. It’s one of our major fundraisers to keep the doors open,” said Jane Lew VFD Firefighter, Chaplain Edsel Smith.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and is open to the public.