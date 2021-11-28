Jane Lew holds 28th annual Christmas Parade

JANE LEW, W.Va. – Jane Lew held its 28th annual Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon through town.

The grand marshal of the parade was the Stewart Family, who will soon close the doors of their business, Stewart’s Auction Company, and go into retirement.

Several floats, twirlers with fire, the Lewis County High School marching band and Santa Claus took center stage as they passed by spectators.

A twirler holds a flaming baton at the 28th annual Jane Lew Christmas Parade. (WBOY Image)

Candy was also thrown to little spectators who were standing nearby.

“It feels wonderful. We’re all excited about it because it kind of has a little bit of the identity of the town, the history of the town. So, we’re a very small town, not a large town, and so it means a lot to be able to have people come out on a Sunday afternoon and watch the parade,” said Mayor Ruth Straley.

Jane Lew was not able to hold a parade in 2020 due to COVID-19, and Mayor Straley said she was excited to be able to hold one this year.