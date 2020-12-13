Jane Lew Lion’s Club hosts drive through Santa meet and greet

JANE LEW, W.Va. – Christmas is coming soon. Some local children had the chance to drop off their letters and say hello to Santa, while also socially distancing.

The Jane Lew Lion’s Club hosted a Christmas event at Jackson’s Mill this afternoon, where families could drive through and drop off their letters to Santa. They also received gift bags from Santa and Mrs. Clause.

Things did have to look slightly different this year, because of COVID-19. It was important to the community to make sure kids still had some type of event to look forward to – even Santa himself.

“The lion’s club usually does three to four in-house Santa Clause pictures and the whole works, and this is one way we could at least participate, and get Santa Clause out there to see kids and give out goodie bags,” said Santa Clause at the event.

All lion’s club members working the event were masked and gloved in order to keep everyone safe.