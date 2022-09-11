JANE LEW, W.Va. – The Jane Lew Lions Club hosted its ninth safety fair Saturday at the park to teach kids about safety and provide some fun family entertainment.

Organizers said there were plenty of activities for the kids and families to participate in, such as learning how to stay safe in many different situations. On hand for demonstrations were the Jane Lew Fire Department, Lewis County Schools Transportation Department and many other agencies.

“We want children to feel welcome, and we want children to feel like they are safe, and we want children to feel empowered. So, we want to make sure they know what are the best safety practices for them, and we want to make sure they feel empowered to carry those out,” said Debby Walker, the Jane Lew Lions Club Safety Fair coordinator.

Members of the Jane Lew Lions Club added they would not be able to host the safety fair without cooperation from the community groups that are involved and appreciate the help and support they provide.