JANE LEW, W.Va. – The Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department is collecting items for newborns at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital for the New Year.

It is looking for newborn items like diapers, wipes, blankets, infant clothes and anything else a new baby may need.

The Jane Lew VFD assistant fire chief, Jason Smith, talked about how new families are in need and how you can help make a difference.

“There is always a need for new families starting out, and not having anything, we wanted to give back,” said Jason Smith, “I mean the community is good to help us so we want to try different ways to give back to the community any way we can.”

Starting Friday, you can drop-off your newborn donations at several locations throughout Jane Lew:

Country Hair

Peas in a Pod Daycare

The Office

Thyme at the Homestead

Jane Lew Town Hall

Jane Lew VFD on Wednesday evenings

The collection will run until February 10, 2023.