WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Higher Point and the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce teamed up Thursday to hold a job fair on Thursday at Robert L. Bland Middle School.

A dozen vendors spoke with job seekers to help fill needs within their companies, including Community Care of West Virginia, the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division, Pierpont Community and Technical College and more.

Lewis County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris Bailey said that it was the first job fair to be held in Lewis County for quite a while and organizers hope to hold many more in the future.

“I think it’s important for people who are either they’re needing work or are looking to make a change or looking for other opportunities whether it’s to go back and learn a new skill, a new trade to be able to know that this is there,” Bailey said. “This is an opportunity for them that you know, there are so many things that I didn’t even know before this that I’m learning as a part of today.”

For more information on future job fairs, contact the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce at lcinfo@lcchamber.org or by phone at 304-269-2608.