CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A comprehensive firefighter training camp is coming to Jackson’s Mill in early June to give 14 to 17-year-olds the opportunity to see what it’s like being a firefighter.

The camp will cover a large number of different topics that happen regularly in the emergency service world like vehicle extrication, vehicle fires, CPR, first aid, leadership, team-building and more.

According to the WVU Extension Service, the camp’s goals are to develop leadership skills and increase awareness for volunteering and fire emergency services.

Registration will continue until June 4, at 11:55 p.m., and the camp will run from Saturday, June 17 until Thursday, June 22. You can find registration and camp cost information on the WVU Extension website.